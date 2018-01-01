On Thursday, July 26, Texas Roadhouse locations all across the Lone Star State will be hosting Tip A Cop Night, a Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraising event for Special Olympics Texas. During the dinner shift (5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at most locations), local officers from all across the state will exchange uniforms for aprons and will serve tables for tips, which all will be donated to SOTX at the end of the dinner shift.
See the list of participating locations below, head to Texas Roadhouse for supper that Thursday night, and be sure to tip your cops!
NOTE: All participating locations are subject to cancellation without notice.
For more information, contact Doug Ray (dray@sotx.org) at 214.943.9981.
|City
|Texas Roadhouse Location
|Abilene
|1381 S Danville Rd
|Amarillo
|2805 W I-40
|Austin
|13435 US Highway 183 North
|Austin
|9300 S I-35 Service Rd
|Austin
|15415 N I-35 Service Rd NB
|Baytown
|6615 Garth Rd
|Bedford
|3000 Crystal Springs St
|Brownsville
|3400 N Expressway 77/83
|College Station
|1601 University Drive East (July 23 - 26)
|Conroe
|2230 I-45 North
|Corpus Christi
|2029 S Padre Island Dr
|Denton
|2817 S I-35 East
|Edinburg
|501 E Trenton Rd
|El Paso
|10729 Gatweay Blvd E
|El Paso
|5010 N Desert Blvd
|Flower Mound
|3811 Long Prairie Road
|Friendswood
|18194 Gulf Freeway
|Fort Worth
|4720 SW Loop 820
|Fort Worth
|5250 Endicott Avenue
|Garland
|5012 N President George Bush Hwy.
|Grand Prairie
|2536 W I-20
|Harlingen
|4805 South Expressway 77/83
|Hollywood Park
|16915 San Pedro Ave
|Houston
|124-B FM 1960 East
|Houston
|13345 FM 1960 Road West
|Katy
|20840 Katy Freeway
|Killeen
|3709 E Central Texas Expressway
|Kingwood
|23750 US 59 North
|Laredo
|5722 San Bernardo Ave
|Live Oak
|13830 N I-35
|Lubbock
|4810 S Loop 289
|Mansfield
|940 N Hwy 287
|McAllen
|1224 E Jackson Ave
|McKinney
|3101 S Central Expressway
|Mesquite
|1420 N Peachtree Road
|Midland
|4512 W Loop 250 N
|Odessa
|4221 Grandview Avenue
|Pasadena
|3033 E Sam Houston Parkway
|Pearland
|2526 Smith Ranch Rd
|Port Arthur
|8575 Memorial Blvd
|Rosenberg
|24020 Southwest Freeway
|San Angelo
|3057 W Loop 306
|San Antonio
|2893 Cinema Ridge
|San Antonio
|2751 SE Military Dr
|San Antonio
|6616 W Loop 1604 N
|San Marcos
|1502 IH 35 South
|Sherman
|2773 US Hwy 75 North
|Temple
|624 N General Bruce Dr
|Texarkana
|4002 Saint Michael Dr
|The Colony
|4125 State Hwy 121
|Tomball
|24530 Tomball Parkway
|Victoria
|4908 N Navarro St
|Waco
|2815 La Salle Ave
|Wichita Falls
|3111 Lawrence Rd