On Thursday, July 26, Texas Roadhouse locations all across the Lone Star State will be hosting Tip A Cop Night, a Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraising event for Special Olympics Texas. During the dinner shift (5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at most locations), local officers from all across the state will exchange uniforms for aprons and will serve tables for tips, which all will be donated to SOTX at the end of the dinner shift.

See the list of participating locations below, head to Texas Roadhouse for supper that Thursday night, and be sure to tip your cops!

NOTE: All participating locations are subject to cancellation without notice.

For more information, contact Doug Ray (dray@sotx.org) at 214.943.9981.

CityTexas Roadhouse Location
Abilene 1381 S Danville Rd
Amarillo 2805 W I-40
Austin 13435 US Highway 183 North
Austin 9300 S I-35 Service Rd
Austin 15415 N I-35 Service Rd NB
Baytown 6615 Garth Rd
Bedford 3000 Crystal Springs St
Brownsville 3400 N Expressway 77/83
College Station 1601 University Drive East (July 23 - 26)
Conroe 2230 I-45 North
Corpus Christi 2029 S Padre Island Dr
Denton 2817 S I-35 East
Edinburg 501 E Trenton Rd
El Paso 10729 Gatweay Blvd E
El Paso 5010 N Desert Blvd
Flower Mound 3811 Long Prairie Road
Friendswood 18194 Gulf Freeway
Fort Worth 4720 SW Loop 820
Fort Worth 5250 Endicott Avenue
Garland 5012 N President George Bush Hwy.
Grand Prairie 2536 W I-20
Harlingen 4805 South Expressway 77/83
Hollywood Park 16915 San Pedro Ave
Houston 124-B FM 1960 East
Houston 13345 FM 1960 Road West
Katy 20840 Katy Freeway
Killeen 3709 E Central Texas Expressway
Kingwood 23750 US 59 North
Laredo 5722 San Bernardo Ave
Live Oak 13830 N I-35
Lubbock 4810 S Loop 289
Mansfield 940 N Hwy 287
McAllen 1224 E Jackson Ave
McKinney 3101 S Central Expressway
Mesquite 1420 N Peachtree Road
Midland 4512 W Loop 250 N
Odessa 4221 Grandview Avenue
Pasadena 3033 E Sam Houston Parkway
Pearland 2526 Smith Ranch Rd
Port Arthur 8575 Memorial Blvd
Rosenberg 24020 Southwest Freeway
San Angelo 3057 W Loop 306
San Antonio 2893 Cinema Ridge
San Antonio 2751 SE Military Dr
San Antonio 6616 W Loop 1604 N
San Marcos 1502 IH 35 South
Sherman 2773 US Hwy 75 North
Temple 624 N General Bruce Dr
Texarkana 4002 Saint Michael Dr
The Colony 4125 State Hwy 121
Tomball 24530 Tomball Parkway
Victoria 4908 N Navarro St
Waco 2815 La Salle Ave
Wichita Falls 3111 Lawrence Rd