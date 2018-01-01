Spam Control Text: Please leave this field empty Donate to Statewide Donate to Statewide

Tip A Cop

On Thursday, July 26, Texas Roadhouse locations all across the Lone Star State will be hosting Tip A Cop Night, a Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraising event for Special Olympics Texas. During the dinner shift (5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at most locations), local officers from all across the state will exchange uniforms for aprons and will serve tables for tips, which all will be donated to SOTX at the end of the dinner shift.

See the list of participating locations below, head to Texas Roadhouse for supper that Thursday night, and be sure to tip your cops!

NOTE: All participating locations are subject to cancellation without notice.

For more information, contact Doug Ray (dray@sotx.org) at 214.943.9981.