2018 Summer Games

J.R. Martinez (Dancing with the Stars winner) will be at the Summer Games Victory Dance this year. This year's theme: Dancing With OUR Stars! Dress to impress (but no high heels, please). We'll see YOU at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 26 at Maverick Stadium in Arlington!
Free admission for Special Olympic athletes when they show their bracelet; discounted $5.50 admission for family and friends of the athletes ($9.50 value)
If you book your visit ahead of time we can prepare a scavenger hunt for your group
We look forward to your visit. If you have questions call us at (817)385-8215 or e-mail Kari@bowlingmuseum.com. Museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday 9:30am-5:00pm and Sunday 12pm-6pm. Visit our website at www.bowlingmuseum.com.
Out of safety concerns for athletes, coaches, volunteers and spectators at Special Olympics Texas practices, events and competitions, Special Olympics Texas prohibits the operation or use of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or unmanned aerial systems (UASs) for photography or other use during our practices, events and competitions.