2018 Summer Games

J.R. Martinez (Dancing with the Stars winner) will be at the Summer Games Victory Dance this year. This year's theme: Dancing With OUR Stars! Dress to impress (but no high heels, please). We'll see YOU at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 26 at Maverick Stadium in Arlington!

International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame

Free admission for Special Olympic athletes when they show their bracelet; discounted $5.50 admission for family and friends of the athletes ($9.50 value)

If you book your visit ahead of time we can prepare a scavenger hunt for your group

We look forward to your visit. If you have questions call us at (817)385-8215 or e-mail Kari@bowlingmuseum.com. Museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday 9:30am-5:00pm and Sunday 12pm-6pm. Visit our website at www.bowlingmuseum.com.